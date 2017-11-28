Memphis Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace defends decision to fire coach David Fizdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace says the overall product is why Memphis fired coach David Fizdale, not the decision to bench star center Marc Gasol for an entire quarter of the team's eighth straight loss.

Wallace also defended Gasol against criticism saying the center is a "coach killer."

"There were bigger trends than just the relationship between the two of them," Wallace said Tuesday. "It just hasn't been going well for us after a good start. And there was no indication that it was going to change magically any time soon."

The Grizzlies unexpectedly fired Fizdale on Monday, the coach hired away from his assistant's job with the Miami Heat with great fanfare in May 2016. But the Grizzlies are mired in their longest skid since 2009 and 7-12 overall after starting the season 5-1.

The timing of the firing raised questions about Gasol's role coming a day after the center was benched during the fourth quarter Sunday of a 98-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The 7-foot center is the team's leader in scoring, assists and rebounding, and Gasol expressed confusion and anger over the late-game benching.

But the Grizzlies are 14-26 since March 1 of last season, and questions swirled over Memphis' desire and level of play.

Memphis has suffered through injuries, most notably point guard Mike Conley missing the last seven games with a sore left Achilles. Free agent signee Ben McLemore is just getting back into the rotation after missing the first 11 games rehabbing an injury. Starting forward JaMychal Green has returned after spraining his ankle in the opening game of the season.