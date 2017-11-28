Reports: Blake Griffin has sprained MCL in left knee

LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin has a sprained MCL in his left knee that will keep him out indefinitely, sources tell Turner Sports' David Aldridge and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin injured his knee after falling awkwardly during a loose ball scrum late in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. His recovery is reportedly expected to take up to two months.

Sprained MCL for Blake Griffin, per source. Will be out a while, but Clips are relieved it wasn't worse. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) November 28, 2017

No structural damage in left knee with sprained MCL for Clippers All-Star Blake Griffin, league source tells ESPN. Recovery could take two months, source says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 28, 2017

Griffin's teammate, Austin Rivers, fell on top of Griffin's leg, causing it to bend awkwardly. Griffin immediately collapsed to the floor and held the injured leg, which forced him to exit the game with just under four minutes remaining. It is the same leg on which Griffin underwent surgery for a broken left kneecap that held him out the 2009-10 season.

Blake Griffin suffered his knee injury on this play Monday vs. the Lakers.

The five-time All-Star was averaging 23.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest entering Monday night's contest, which the Clippers won 120-115. The team is already struggling with injuries to Danilo Gallinari (glute) and Patrick Beverley (knee), though they have now won three games in a row following a nine-game skid.

* Rivers: Griffin's injury 'didn't look good'

Griffin has dealt with injuries during his eight NBA seasons and over the past three seasons, he has played in 67, 35 and 61 games, respectively. He missed the Clippers' first-round playoff series vs. the Utah Jazz when he hurt the plantar of his right big toe in Game 3 of that series.