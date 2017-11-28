Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon arrested on suspicion of robbery

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Former NBA player Ben Gordon has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Los Angeles for allegedly punching and pulling a knife on an apartment manager.

Police spokesman Tony Im says Gordon went to a building Saturday where he rented two apartments and demanded his security deposit.

Im says Gordon punched the manager in the face and walked away with money, returned with a knife to demand the rest, left, and was arrested when he returned a third time.

He's free on bail. His agent, Raymond Brothers, declined to comment Tuesday.

Gordon was arrested last week in New York for driving with a forged license. He's had other police run-ins this year.

Gordon played 11 years with the Bulls, Pistons, Charlotte and the Magic. He averaged 14.9 points per game.