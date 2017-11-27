Around The League
NBA players react to Memphis Grizzlies firing coach David Fizdale

From NBA Twitter reports

Nov 27, 2017 7:06 PM ET

David Fizdale posted a record of 50-51 during his time with the Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies fired coach David Fizdale on Monday in a surprise move after the team started the season with a record of 5-1. The Grizzlies have lost eight straight games since, and 11 of their last 13.

GM Chris Wallace said he "decided a change in course was necessary to move forward and provide the team and organization its best chance at success this season and beyond."

However, NBA players from LeBron James to Dwyane Wade to Vince Carter questioned the dismissal of the well-regarded head coach, who won multiple championships as the lead assistant coach for the Miami Heat.

The firing of Fizdale comes one day after he decided to bench All-Star Marc Gasol during for the entire fourth quarter of their loss to Brooklyn. 

The Grizzlies return to the floor on Wednesday in San Antonio .

