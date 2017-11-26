Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap undergoes wrist surgery, will miss 'several' months

If the Denver Nuggets are to make their first postseason appearance since 2013, they'll have to make the bulk of their playoff push without offseason free agent acquisition Paul Millsap.

The four-time All-Star underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrest, an injury that has kept him out of action since Nov. 19. The Nuggets issued a statement confirming that Millsap "is expected to miss the next several months."

Paul Millsap underwent successful reconstructive surgery today on his left wrist ligament injury with UCHealth surgeon Dr. Frank Scott. There is no exact timetable for his return, but he is expected to miss the next several months. His return to sport progression will be dependent upon consistent assessment throughout the rehab process.

Millsap was averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for the Nuggets, who are currently 11-8 and sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.