Giannis Antetokounmpo downplays confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach

Nov 26, 2017 6:48 PM ET

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo offered an olive branch to assistant coach Sean Sweeney on Sunday after their confrontation during Saturday's loss to the Jazz was captured on camera. 

Antetokounmpo, angered by a poor sequence that necessitated a timeout late in the third quarter, appeared to curse at Sweeney and was held back by teammates on the Bucks' bench.

But Antetokounmpo downplayed the incident on Sunday, saying he and Sweeney -- who is credited with helping the All-Star forward blossom with extensive summer work -- have butted heads before. 

"That's what me and Sweeney do," said Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 29.5 points and 10.5 rebounds this season. "You always fight with your brothers. Me and Sweeney, we're so tight. He always speaks the truth to me and I always speak the truth to him. We've done that in the past, but this time it was caught on national TV. But me and Sweeney, we're OK. We fight, we argue, but at the end of the day we both want to win."

