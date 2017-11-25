Kristaps Porzingis, Enes Kanter out Saturday with back ailments

New York will be without their starting frontcourt in Houston.

Kristaps Porzingis (lower back tightness) and Enes Kanter (back spasms) have been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets.

Kanter is missing his second consecutive game and will again be replaced by Kyle O’Quinn in the starting lineup. Michael Beasley will start in place of Porzingis.

The Knicks are playing the second game of a back-to-back after suffering a disappointing loss in Atlanta on Friday. Their next game is Monday vs. Portland at Madison Square Garden.

The status of Porzingis and Kanter moving forward is currently unknown.