Former ABA All-Star Steve "Snapper" Jones dead at 75

Former ABA and NBA player Steve "Snapper" Jones has passed away at the age of 75. The Trail Blazers, his former team, confirmed the news to KWG.com.

Jones played eight seasons in the American Basketball Association, becoming a three-time All-Star and averaging 16.0 points per game for his career. He then played the 1975-76 NBA season with the Trail Blazers before retiring.

Jones continued his passion for professional basketball through a long and successful broadcasting career, working for television networks such as CBS, NBC, TBS, TNT, NBA TV and ESPN. He also spent 26 years with the Trail Blazers broadcasting crew and called the Blazers 1977 NBA Championship win over the Philadelphia 76ers as a color commentator.

His on-air partners during broadcasts included Hall of Famer Bill Walton, Chick Hearn, Tom Hammond and Mike Barrett.

Jones played high school basketball in Portland, Oregon, winning a state basketball championship in 1959 before attending the University of Oregon from 1961–1964. He led the Ducks in scoring his senior year.