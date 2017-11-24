Reports: Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (sprained ankle), Draymond Green (rest) out for Friday's game

Two nights after playing 32 minutes and scoring 21 points in a 108-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kevin Durant will sit out Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls (10:30 ET on NBA TV) with a sprained left ankle.
All-Star forward Draymond Green will also miss the game for rest.
Durant, sprained left ankle, and Green, rest, out vs. Bulls.— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 24, 2017
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the game that Omri Casspi and rookie Jordan Bell would start in their respective places.
Steve Kerr is "shuffling" the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/7po5KDh603— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 25, 2017