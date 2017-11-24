Around The League
Reports: Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (sprained ankle), Draymond Green (rest) out for Friday's game

From NBA Twitter reports

Nov 24, 2017 2:13 PM ET

Kevin Durant has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games.

Two nights after playing 32 minutes and scoring 21 points in a 108-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kevin Durant will sit out Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls (10:30 ET on NBA TV) with a sprained left ankle.

All-Star forward Draymond Green will also miss the game for rest.

 Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the game that Omri Casspi and rookie Jordan Bell would start in their respective places.

