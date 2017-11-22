Around The League
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out tonight vs. Phoenix Suns

From NBA Twitter reports

Nov 22, 2017 2:39 PM ET

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring, rebounds and blocked shots.

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to end a two-game losing streak tonight in Phoenix (9 ET, NBA League Pass) and will have to do so without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

Antetokounmpo will miss tonight's game against the Suns due to right knee soreness, the team announced via Twitter this afternoon. 

His absence means the Bucks will be without their leading scorer (29.7 ppg), rebounder (10.3 rpg) and shot blocker (1.9 bpg) in a game that will also mark guard Eric Bledsoe's return to Phoenix. The Bucks' frontline is already thinned with John Henson out following an eye procedure and forward Mirza Teletovic out four weeks following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

