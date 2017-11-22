Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out tonight vs. Phoenix Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to end a two-game losing streak tonight in Phoenix (9 ET, NBA League Pass) and will have to do so without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo will miss tonight's game against the Suns due to right knee soreness, the team announced via Twitter this afternoon.

Coach Kidd: Giannis is out tonight with right knee soreness. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 22, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo​ is out tonight with right knee soreness.



Coach @RealJasonKidd​ on playing the Suns​ short-handed: pic.twitter.com/VvQ9cXRMKz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 22, 2017

His absence means the Bucks will be without their leading scorer (29.7 ppg), rebounder (10.3 rpg) and shot blocker (1.9 bpg) in a game that will also mark guard Eric Bledsoe's return to Phoenix. The Bucks' frontline is already thinned with John Henson out following an eye procedure and forward Mirza Teletovic out four weeks following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.