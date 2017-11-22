Reports: Patrick Beverley has surgery on right knee

Patrick Beverley got back in the LA Clippers' mix in their last game, a 107-85 blowout road loss to the New York Knicks on Monday. As the Clippers get ready to face the Hawks in Atlanta tonight (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass), Beverley is going back on the shelf again.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports Beverley had a surgical procedure on his right knee and the timetable for Beverley's return is unknown. Beverley was sent back to Los Angeles today because of right knee issues and is expected to be out a while, reports Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Per Wojnarowski, Beverley is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Sam Amick of USA Todayhas more on what's ahead for Beverley and the Clippers:

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley underwent a procedure on his right knee and while there's no immediate timetable for his return, the fear is that he could be out for the season, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the procedure wasn't announced publicly.

Although he suited up for the Knicks game (finishing with nine points on 3-for-8 shooting in 22 minutes), Beverley had missed the five games before that with a sore right knee. His departure likely means the Clippers will be relying more on guards Austin Rivers and Lou Williams at the point going forward.