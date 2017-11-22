Horry Scale: Harrison Barnes outdoes JaMychal Green in Memphis

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.

* * *

Limping along at 3-15, the Mavericks entered Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies on the heels of their toughest defeat yet, an overtime heartbreaker against the Celtics in which they squandered a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter. But their Thanksgiving turkey will be that much tastier after Harrison Barnes banked in a 30-footer at the buzzer to negate JaMychal Green's go-ahead putback on the previous possession and stun the Grizzlies.

DIFFICULTY: From one perspective, Barnes' degree of difficulty was zero. With only :00.5 on the clock for the final possession, there was no choice but to turn and heave off Dennis Smith Jr.'s entry pass. Actually making such a shot, however, is a different story -- especially with a defender's hand in your face, as was the case in the person of Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks.

GAME SITUATION: Down 18 early in the third quarter, the Mavericks stormed back to lead by five with 1:10 remaining. But the Grizzlies pushed the Mavs to the brink of yet another disappointment, tying the game on Marc Gasol's 3 and then seemingly winning it as Green swooped in to slam home a missed shot by Tyreke Evans with less than a second left. Green's bucket came this close to basket interference, but was correctly upheld by replay officials. Those same officials added two tenths of a second to the clock, giving Barnes just enough time to launch the winner.

CELEBRATION: The Mavericks vented a season's worth of frustration as they mobbed the jubilant Barnes at midcourt.

GRADE: Even after Wednesday's miracle, the Mavericks still occupy last place in the Western Conference. But for one night, at least, the ball finally bounced -- or banked, rather -- their way. Four Horrys.