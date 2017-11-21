Report: Denver Nuggets' Paul Millsap to undergo surgery on left wrist

From NBA.com Staff

Nov 21, 2017 6:29 PM ET

Denver Nuggets' forward Paul Millsap will have surgery on his left wrist and be sidelined indefinitely, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical, citing league sources.

Millsap injured his wrist against the Lakers on Sunday and it was first thought to be only a sprain. 

Millsap, one of the most valuable players for the short-handed Nuggets, is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that league sources say the talented forward could be sidelined three months.

 

 

 

 

 

