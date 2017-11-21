Denver Nuggets' coach Michael Malone issues apology statement

On behalf of Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone, please see his statement below regarding his suspension from Monday night’s game at the Sacramento Kings. Neither he, nor the rest of the organization, will have any further comment on the matter.

“I would like to apologize to the entire Denver Nuggets organization, as well as NBA official Rodney Mott, for my actions in Los Angeles on Sunday night. I have great respect for all NBA officials and would never purposely make contact with any of them. I understand and accept the NBA’s decision to suspend me for Monday night’s game versus Sacramento, and I will definitely use this as a learning experience moving forward.”

Malone was suspended one game without pay for entering the court, halting play and making contact with a game official, it was announced Monday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 6:20 remaining in the second quarter of Denver’s 127-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 19 at Staples Center.

0:36 Play Michael Malone enters the court to confront an official during the second quarter.

