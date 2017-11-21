Milwaukee Bucks' Mirza Teletovic out four weeks after surgery on left knee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic underwent successful arthroscopic surgery today to repair cartilage in his left knee. The surgery was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York under the supervision of Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch.

Teletovic is expected to be sidelined for four weeks.

In 10 games this season, Teletovic is averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.9 minutes per game while shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range.