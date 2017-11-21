Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe will try to 'just focus on the game' in first return to Phoenix

MILWAUKEE – There’s a rite of passage that comes with a player’s exit from the Phoenix Suns. That’s how Markieff Morris sees it anyway, after witnessing the departures of Goran Dragic, Isaiah Thomas and his twin brother Marcus and then experiencing it for himself at the league’s trade deadline in February 2016.

Now it’s Eric Bledsoe’s turn. The former Phoenix Suns point guard will play at Talking Stick Resort Arena Wednesday (9 ET on League Pass) for the first time since his rancorous final days with the team, and he’ll do so as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

In Morris’ mind, there was no other way for Bledsoe to leave the Suns than awkwardly and unhappily.

“Oh hell no. No way. Because everybody exits like that,” Morris, Washington’s starting power forward, said after the Wizards’ 99-88 victory over the Bucks Monday. “It’s a recurring thing in Phoenix, man. It’s unfortunate, but you move on. You live. You learn.”

Bledsoe, who approached All-Star status during his four full seasons in Phoenix, unceremoniously departed with a thud earlier this month after separating himself in spirit via, of all things, social media. His Tweet after the Suns’ 0-3 start (“I Don’t wanna be here”) was enough to convince general manger Ryan McDonough, who first coach Earl Watson and informed Bledsoe and interim replacement Jay Triano that the guard would not participate in games, practices or other functions.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

The estrangement lasted 16 days until McDonough traded Bledsoe to Milwaukee on Nov. 7 for big man Greg Monroe and protected first- and second-round draft picks in 2018. The sturdy 6-foot-1 point guard has been with the Bucks for two weeks now, helping them go 4-0 in his initial appearances before dropping a pair of lackluster performances at Dallas Saturday and against Washington.

Bledsoe, late Monday, was careful not to say anything to enflame the situation in Phoenix. But the smile that crept across his face a couple of times – first when he brought up the return game, then when asked more directly about it – made it clear this would not be just one of 82.

“Everybody knows what happened. The situation that went down,” Bledsoe said. “I’ve just got to come out and play my game and not worry about nothing else.”

As for the booing that seems inevitable – at 7-11 overall, Phoenix is nearly .500 since he last played there – Bledsoe said: “I mean, who knows? I love the fans. I hope they love me back. But you know how that goes. I love my teammates who I played with while I was there. I’m gonna just focus on the game. I’ve got great [Bucks] teammates who have my back.”

The soon-to-be-28-year-old (his birthday is Dec. 9) has posted averages not far off his career marks: 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists. His defensive energy and impact have been good. But his shooting has been down – 36.1 percent overall, 16.0 percent from the arc and even 73.9 from the line – and the Bucks have hit less than 28 percent of their 3-pointers four times in his six appearances.