Kevin Durant (ankle) questionable tomorrow; Golden State Warriors reunite with legends

* Wednesday on ESPN: Warriors vs. Thunder, 8 ET

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is questionable for tomorrow night's game with a sprained left ankle, the team announced today. Durant and the Warriors will take on his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in his first rematch with them since last season's memorable contests in Oklahoma City.

The Warriors swept the 2016-17 season series with the Thunder.

Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) is questionable for tomorrow's game in Oklahoma City. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 21, 2017

Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) is still questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Thunder. He practiced, but is feeling a bit sore. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 21, 2017

After today's team workout, which was held at St. John's University in New York, Durant said he is still feeling sore from the injury, but did get some shots up at practice. As for another date with his old team, Durant called it "just a regular game for me now. I learned how to tune out the crowd."

Kevin Durant downplaying the Warriors-Thunder game in OKC tomorrow: "Just a regular game for me now. I learned how to tune out the crowd." pic.twitter.com/bKhqjT9JWw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 21, 2017

The workout at St. John's provided an opportunity for today's stars on the Warriors to reunite with some past ones -- namely Hall of Famers Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. Mullin is the coach at St. John's and Richmond is one of his assistants. Those two, as well as the St. John's team at large, took in the Warriors' workout today.

KD gets some shots up with Steph as the St. John's team looks on. Team will depart for OKC in a couple hours. pic.twitter.com/htZYTNLBK3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 21, 2017

Mitch Richmond sighting at Warriors practice. Richmond is an assistant under Chris Mullin at St. John’s. pic.twitter.com/4Pgmj2U36w — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 21, 2017