Around The League

Kevin Durant (ankle) questionable tomorrow; Golden State Warriors reunite with legends

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Nov 21, 2017 2:43 PM ET

Kevin Durant says his return to OKC this season will be 'just a regular game.'

* Wednesday on ESPN: Warriors vs. Thunder, 8 ET

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is questionable for tomorrow night's game with a sprained left ankle, the team announced today. Durant and the Warriors will take on his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in his first rematch with them since last season's memorable contests  in Oklahoma City.

The Warriors swept the 2016-17 season series with the Thunder.

After today's team workout, which was held at St. John's University in New York, Durant said he is still feeling sore from the injury, but did get some shots up at practice. As for another date with his old team, Durant called it "just a regular game for me now. I learned how to tune out the crowd."

The workout at St. John's provided an opportunity for today's stars on the Warriors to reunite with some past ones -- namely Hall of Famers Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. Mullin is the coach at St. John's and Richmond is one of his assistants. Those two, as well as the St. John's team at large, took in the Warriors' workout today. 

