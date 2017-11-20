Defensive diligence a beacon in Boston Celtics' early success

Boston has several players -- backup center Aron Baynes, Smart, Brown, Rozier, starting center Al Horford and Tatum among them -- in the top 20 in Defensive Rating, per NBA.com/Stats.

And in the middle of it are Brown and Tatum, with Brown playing the two with his 7-foot wingspan, and the rookie Tatum, the third pick overall in last June’s Draft, stepping in for Hayward at small forward. They are, nightly, violating one of the NBA’s sacred screeds -- young players can’t defend without fouling. Even Irving -- thought an indifferent at best defender while he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers -- is putting effort into it. Teams are only shooting 33 percent on 3-pointers against Boston, third-best in the NBA.

2:05 Play Moving the ball has become a point of emphasis for the Celtics this season.

“Just our length,” Irving said Saturday, “being able to communicate on the fly, having a system that’s predicated on shrinking the floor, just being very active. Obviously we’re going to foul, but the times when you don’t foul, we limit teams to some tough shots, some tough twos and some tough contested threes, I think we put ourselves in great position. And when you have guards rebounding, as well as bigs down there boxing out and staying active, it makes all of our jobs a lot easier.

“We’re all five just connected out there, and that’s from the first unit to the second unit to anybody that’s out on the floor. We understand the importance of valuing every possession.”

Brown and Tatum are doing it every night, turning defense into offense, with Horford’s talking at the back of the defense critical to getting everyone into place.

“I just try to go out there and execute the game plan we have, and the mindset we have on defense,” Tatum said. “Try to be as physical as possible without fouling, because when you foul you’ve got to come out of the game. And I like to play.”

With so many new players, the Celtics made defense a priority during training camp. You can see it on the court -- the high hands, measured closeouts and making opponents shoot over length. Tatum guarded Kevin Durant last Thursday and was more than credible.

3:55 Play Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have helped key Boston's quick start to 2017-18.

“Preseason workouts, that was a big emphasis,” Tatum said. “Guard without reaching. Guard your yard without fouling. We focused on that a lot … the veterans on the team helped me out a lot in preseason and training camp. Coach can talk all the time, but when you get that advice from the older players, it can be more valuable.”

Brown has made the transition to playing two guards about as seamlessly as possible. He got bigger, of course, as young players who are diligent in the weight room do. But it hasn’t seemed to impact his quickness. If he can stay in front of his man, his arms can do the rest. And he still texts former Celtics guard Avery Bradley (now in Detroit) -- the guy who’s position he’s playing -- for pointers on occasion.

“They utilize their length appropriately,” Stevens said. “They’re both long for their positions; I think that helps. So you’re not playing Jaylen at the three as much and Jayson at the four as much; you’re playing them at the two and the three. They can use that length … we saw that the other night; all of a sudden, Jaylen’s guarding a three man that’s seven feet tall, and it’s a little different. But the biggest thing is they work hard on technique and they work hard on film study every day. And they need to continue that.”

But Brown and Tatum are also being productive on offense, and not leaving it all on Irving’s shoulders to score. Brown is averaging 15.8 points per game, while making 39.5 percent of his 3-pointers. Tatum averages 13.9 ppg, shooting 49.4 percent overall and 47.9 percent on 3-pointers. (These were not 3-pointers, but they’re cool to watch.)