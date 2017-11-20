Around The League
Around The League

LA Clippers' Danilo Gallinari expects to miss another 7-10 days with glute injury

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Nov 20, 2017 9:22 PM ET

Danilo Gallinari missed his seventh consecutive game Monday night as the Clippers visited the Knicks. 

LA Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari expects to miss at least another week while recovering from a strained left glute, reports LA Clippers beat writer Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Gallinari has struggled with injuries since signing with the Clippers on July 5. In August, Gallinari fractured the thumb on his right (shooting) hand and missed almost all of training camp. He then sustained a left mid-foot fracture in the preseason and was listed on the injury report leading up to the Clippers’ regular season opener.

Gallinari also suffered groin, ankle, knee, and thigh injuries last season that forced him to miss a total of 19 games.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.