LA Clippers' Danilo Gallinari expects to miss another 7-10 days with glute injury

LA Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari expects to miss at least another week while recovering from a strained left glute, reports LA Clippers beat writer Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Danilo Gallinari said he'll be out a week to 10 days recovering from glute injury — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 21, 2017

Gallinari has struggled with injuries since signing with the Clippers on July 5. In August, Gallinari fractured the thumb on his right (shooting) hand and missed almost all of training camp. He then sustained a left mid-foot fracture in the preseason and was listed on the injury report leading up to the Clippers’ regular season opener.

Gallinari also suffered groin, ankle, knee, and thigh injuries last season that forced him to miss a total of 19 games.