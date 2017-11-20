Around The League
Joel Embiid takes troll game to next level in Philadelphia 76ers' win over Utah Jazz

From staff reports

Nov 20, 2017 9:51 PM ET

0:53

Joel Embiid blocks Donovan Mitchell's layup attempt, stares him down, then baits him into a technical foul.

If there's one aspect of Joel Embiid's game that is underrated, it's his ability to push his opponents' buttons.

Just ask Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell, who was essentially baited into a technical foul after Embiid rejected him in the the Sixers' 107-86 victory over the Jazz.

After swatting away Mitchell’s layup, Embiid had some choice words for the rookie, who got up and shoved Embiid, who then flopped to the floor. Mitchell immediately drew a technical, which was called simultaneously by an official and Embiid himself.

Embiid got up and motioned to the fans, who started to chant ”MVP” and ”Trust the Process.” Embiid got a standing ovation as he exited with 1:50 left.

It's all good: Joel Embiid and Donovan Mitchell hugged it out at center court after the game.

 

