Kings guard Buddy Hield left Friday's 86-82 victory over the Blazers with an apparent ankle sprain midway through the fourth quarter.

Buddy Hield leaves the game after appearing to roll his ankle pic.twitter.com/r3MQXKQq5S — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 18, 2017

There was no official word on Hield's specific injury or condition immediately after the game. He finished with eight points in 16 minutes.