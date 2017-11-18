Boston Celtics' longest winning streaks

The Celtics' current 15-game winning streak is the fifth longest in franchise history, and perhaps the most improbable of the bunch.

Boston lost Gordon Hayward to a gruesome ankle injury and fell to the Cavs on opening night. Still reeling, the Celtics lost their home opener the following night.

Since then, it's been smooth sailing for the Celtics, right? Not exactly.

Four of the Celtics' wins during this streak have been comebacks after trailing by at least 16 points, including Saturday night's 110-119 triumph in Atlanta.

Here’s a look at the top winning streak in Boston Celtics history:



19 games

Nov. 15 - Dec. 23, 2008 | Roster

Coming off their first title in 22 years, the Celtics forged the best start in club history at 27-2. Kevin Garnett's season-ending knee injury thwarted any hopes of a repeat.



18 games

Feb. 24 - March 26, 1982 | Roster

Julius Erving and the 76ers ended this streak as well as the Celtics' back-to-back championship hopes a few months later in the Eastern Conference finals.



17 games

Nov. 28 - Dec. 30, 1959 | Roster

With Bill Russell and Tommy Heinsohn leading an offense that had seven double-digit scorers, the Celtics went on to win the second of eight consecutive titles.



16 games

Dec. 19, 1964 - Jan. 22 1965 | Roster

The Celtics opened the season 11-0 and didn't look back, setting an NBA regular-season record with 62 victories before beating the Lakers in The Finals.



15 games

Oct. 20, 2017 - present | Roster

At 15-2, Boston matched the best start in franchise history through 17 games. The Celtics will go for No. 16 on Monday night when they visit the Mavs.