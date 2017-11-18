Around The League
Around The League

Anthony Davis suffers concussion after inadvertent head butt from Nikola Jokic

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Nov 18, 2017 12:21 AM ET

Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis left Friday's game with the Nuggets and has been place in the NBA's concussion protocol after receiving an inadvertent head butt from Nikola Jokic. 

The injury took place early in the third quarter as Jokic attempted to spin past Davis on the baseline. Davis finished with 17 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes. 

