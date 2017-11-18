Anthony Davis suffers concussion after inadvertent head butt from Nikola Jokic

Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis left Friday's game with the Nuggets and has been place in the NBA's concussion protocol after receiving an inadvertent head butt from Nikola Jokic.
The injury took place early in the third quarter as Jokic attempted to spin past Davis on the baseline. Davis finished with 17 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes.
Davis is heading to the locker room after taking a hit to the head #Pelicanspic.twitter.com/oKLOQSAO9a— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 18, 2017