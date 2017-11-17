Sons grade LeBron James' 39-point performance against L.A. Clippers

LeBron James is 15 seasons into his remarkable NBA career, and he's still going strong.

The future Hall of Famer turned in one of his best games of the young season on Friday, going off for 39 points on 17-for-26 points with 14 rebounds and six assists as the Cavaliers outlasted the Clippers 118-113 in overtime.

That still wasn't good enough to get a top grade from 13-year-old son LeBron "Bronny" Jr., who marked his dad down for six turnovers and 1-for-5 shooting at the foul line to a mere "A minus, A" after the game.

LeBron's kids grade his 39-point performance 😂 pic.twitter.com/TetsEop0IZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2017

Younger son Bryce was a little more forgiving with a full A plus for Dad. But LeBron was still focused on the blemishes that kept him from a full 4.0.

"They tough on me," he joked after pulling the two onto the court during his post-game interview. "I got the toughest household on the team. If I got an A minus, I need an A plus in Detroit on Monday. Gotta get better."