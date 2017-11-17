Stephen Curry: 'Very likely' that Warriors, Celtics face off in Finals

Stephen Curry knows who has owned the Eastern Conference for the last three years. After seeing the Boston Celtics snap his Warriors' seven-game winning streak -- and run their own win streak to a league-best 14 straight -- the All-Star guard was forced to admit the possibility that a new NBA Finals contender could be coming.

"Very, very likely, right?," Curry said. "They’re playing the best right now in the East. Obviously, until they beat Cleveland, who has done it three years in a row, we’ll see. I hear the weather's great [in Boston] in June, so we'll see."

If the playoffs were to start today, the Celtics would have a healthy claim to the No. 1 seed. They currently hold the best record in the league at 14-2, and boast the best defensive stats in the league. Boston has accomplished this despite losing All-Star free agent signee Gordon Hayward to a broken ankle on opening night. They have also endured shorter-term injuries to Kyrie Irving (facial fracture) and Al Horford (concussion).

The Celtics have risen above those challenges, enough, even, to erase a 17-point deficit to the defending champs on Thursday night in front of a national television audience. That, mixed with Boston's hot start, has convinced Curry that the torch out East may have been passed.