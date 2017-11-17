Gordon Hayward on bench for Boston Celtics game vs. Golden State Warriors

The long road back from the season-ending leg and ankle injuries has begun for Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward. Outpourings of goodwill and well-wishes from other athletes -- via texts, e-mails and social media -- are spurring Hayward on each day. But there's something about being back around one's teammates that can help one keep pushing forward on the grueling injury-rehab trail.

For the first time this season, Hayward sat courtside to watch his team play. He took in last night's thrilling comeback victory against the Golden State Warriors, which marked the team's 14th straight win, in the second row of the Celtics' bench, reports Boston.com's Nicole Yang.

0:34 Play Gordon Hayward watched the Celtics' home game against the Warriors last night.

According to Boston.com, Hayward and his wife, Robyn, had a pregame meal at the Strega Waterfront restaurant before heading over to the TD Garden for the game. After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens was delighted to have Hayward at the game and said: "I think he always gives us all a lift. We see him every day at 10 a.m. at the practice facility when he goes through all his routines, but it’s great to see him in the building. And probably more so, it was great for him.”

Attention #Celtics fans: Gordon Hayward will be in the @tdgarden tonight to watch his team go for its 14th straight W. (h/t @a1ranthony) pic.twitter.com/ltgovLfd43 — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) November 17, 2017

Although Hayward has not been at games until last night, he's made his support of the team known via tweets and social media. He also tweeted after last night's win: "Got to see my guys in person tonight...didn't disappoint! Another one..."

Got to see my guys in person tonight...didn't disappoint! Another one... — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) November 17, 2017

Can't wait to be a part of the Lakers Celtics rivalry...but for now watching my guys from home #celtics #banner18 ☘️ A post shared by Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Incredible effort tonight from everyone on the squad! To come back and find a way to win with all the adversity...wow 11 in a row!! #OnToTheNextOne — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) November 11, 2017