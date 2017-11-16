One notable stat from each of Wednesday's games

Hawks 126, Kings 80

Dewayne Dedmon scored a career-high 20 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and helped the Hawks post their most-lopsided win in franchise history. Atlanta's 46-point margin of victory was two points better than its previous best, a 141-97 win over Detroit on Feb. 7, 1994.



Cavaliers 115, Hornets 107

LeBron James scored 31 points as Cleveland continued its dominance against Charlotte. The Cavs have won seven straight against the Hornets. LeBron is 40-6 in the regular season against Charlotte, including 20-0 since Kemba Walker entered the league in 2011-12.



Thunder 92, Bulls 79

Oklahoma City raced out to a 27-7 lead at the end of the first quarter to match the fewest points they have allowed in a quarter since the franchise moved from Seattle in 2008. The Bulls made 2 of 16 field goals in the period.



Timberwolves 98, Spurs 86

Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 16 rebounds on his 22nd birthday, and Minnesota stopped a 12-game losing streak to San Antonio. Towns joins Anthony Davis as the only players in the last 15 years with 25+ points and 15+ rebounds on his birthday.



Raptors 125, Pelicans 116

Kyle Lowry finished one assist shy of a triple-double as Toronto scored 125 points in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. The Raptors have connected on 30 of 64 3-point attempts in their past two games.



Knicks 106, Jazz 101

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to give New York its third comeback victory in eight days. Over his last eight games, Hardaway is shooting 44.3 percent with 19.6 points a game.



Wizards 102, Heat 93

John Wall and Bradley Beal combined to score 53 points and Washington finished the game on a 29-13 run in Miami. The Wizards have now held their last four opponents to under 100 points for the first time since March of 2016.



Bucks 99, Pistons 95

Milwaukee utilized its length and athleticism to collect 16 blocks -- two shy of the team record set in 1980. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 27 points, marking only the second time this season Giannis Antetokounmpo was not the team's leading scorer.



Trail Blazers 99, Magic 94

Damian Lillard had 26 points and passed Mychal Thompson (9,215 points) for eighth on the team's all-time scoring list behind Geoff Petrie (9,732), Jim Paxson (10,003), Jerome Kersey (10,067), Cliff Robinson (10,405), Terry Porter (11,330), LaMarcus Aldridge (12,562) and Clyde Drexler (18,040).



Pacers 116, Grizzlies 113

Darren Collison scored a season-high 30 points as Indiana held off Memphis to win consecutive road games for the first time this season. Collison added eight assists, made all 12 of his foul shots and connected on 8 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 4 from outside the arc.



76ers 115, Lakers 109

Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet 46 points, 15 rebounds 7 assists and 7 blocks in a historic performance at Staples Center. The points, assists and blocks represented career highs. Embiid's 46 points are the most by a Sixer since Allen Iverson scored 46 vs. Chicago on Nov. 24, 2006 and he joins Kareem Abdul-Jabber as the only players to have 40+ points, 15+ rebounds, 7+ assists and 7+ blocks in a game since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.