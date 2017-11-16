Hang Time Podcast: Inside Kevin Durant's summer + Boston Celtics' unlikely win streak

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on iHeart Radio

GQ staff writer Zach Baron joins Greg Anthony and me to explore the mind of Kevin Durant, who Baron spent time with this summer to write his latest GQ profile.

Then A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston helps us analyze how the Celtics keep winning without Gordon Hayward.

Finally, John Schuhmann stops by for a trivia question about Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum.

