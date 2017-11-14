Reports: Houston Rockets target Thursday return for Chris Paul

The Rockets have increased Chris Paul's practice load in the hope he'll be ready to return from what would be a 14-game absence for Thursday's contest against the Suns (TNT/TNT OT, 10:30 p.m. ET).

Paul, 32, has played in just one game, Houston's season-opening victory over the Warriors, since bruising his left knee on Oct. 11 against the Grizzlies.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Paul participated in a heavy practice on Sunday and is slated for "intense sessions" again on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Rockets will then assess Paul's condition after their flight to Phoenix.

“We don’t want to push it,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “If not Thursday, then we’ll see about Saturday (at Memphis). He worked out hard (Sunday.) We’ll see how he feels Tuesday and Wednesday. That (Paul returning on Thursday) is what we’re shooting for.”

The Rockets have played well in the nine-time All-Star's absence, winning 10 of 13 games leading into Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors.