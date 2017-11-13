Nikola Mirotic attends Chicago Bulls' practice Monday

Forward Nikola Mirotic, who has not practiced with the team since his scuffle with teammate Bobby Portis, was at practice today with the Chicago Bulls. Mirotic has been working out at the Advocate Center in Chicago over the last few days, while Portis has since been back in the Bulls' lineup for the last three games.

With the Bulls back in town for a few days before Wednesday's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8 ET, NBA League Pass), executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson, coach Fred Hoiberg and Portis addressed Mirotic's return.

Paxson said Mirotic hasn't yet made contact with Portis about the incident and wouldn't say if Mirotic's previous request for a trade had been rescinded. As well, Paxson said it's "incumbent on Mirotic to be around more" and be a part of the team. Portis said he is "here to play basketball" and that if Mirotic approaches him "I'll welcome him with open arms."

The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson was on hand for today's practice and has more on the overall vibe between Portis and Mirotic:

As the Bulls practiced at the Advocate Center, Nikola Mirotic first sat in the trainer’s room and then lifted weights in the background, his first time rejoining his teammates since Bobby Portis drew an eight-game suspension for his Oct. 17 punch that caused the above damage. Nevertheless, Portis said he still hadn’t talked to Mirotic, who has told management he doesn’t want to share a locker room with Portis moving forward. “I’d react normal,” Portis said, when asked what he’d do if Mirotic approached him. “I’m a normal guy. I’m a high character guy, low maintenance guy. I’d welcome him in with open arms.” ... “What has to be understood is that we weren’t going to be in a position to continuously accommodate those needs,” Paxson said of Mirotic previously working out after hours and away from the team. “When he started to get healthy, because he’s on our roster, it’s incumbent on him to be around when the team’s around. That’s just a part of it. I look at it this way: We want him to start coming around more. And it is on him to do that.” Asked if it’s weird that Mirotic and Portis are in the same gym and not talking, Paxson said: “They are adults. This is our workplace. They’re both part of the team. I think it’s pretty simple.”

Paxson also said that while Mirotic and Portis are both on the roster, the situation between them must be resolved soon.

Pax: "Both Niko and Bobby are on our roster right now. And Niko’s getting cleared to do more and more. This obviously is coming to a position where it’s going to have to be resolved between the two." Reminder: Mirotic can't be traded until Jan. 15. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 13, 2017