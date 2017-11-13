Morning Tip Q&A: Dennis Smith Jr.

LeBron James, that imp, knew exactly the conflagration he would start, and lit the match anyway. After the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win in Dallas Saturday night, James tweaked Phil Jackson’s selection of point guard Frank Ntilikina with the eighth pick in last June’s Draft rather than Dennis Smith, Jr., the electric point from N.C. State who went to the Mavericks with the next selection.

“The Knicks passed on a really good one,” James said Saturday. “Dallas got the diamond in the rough. He should be a Knick. That’s going to make some headlines, but he should be a Knick. But Dallas is definitely, I know they’re excited that he didn’t go there. He’s an unbelievable talent.”

LeBron James said he thinks Dennis Smith Jr. should have been on the Knicks.

James wasn’t just blowing uninformed smoke; Smith was at James’ summer skills camp years ago and the two have a relationship dating back to Smith’s AAU days. And in a season where the woebegone Mavs are 2-11 -- tied with Atlanta for the worst record in the league -- the 19-year-old Smith is indeed the only diamond in the 2017-18 sack of coal in Big D. He hasn’t been able to keep Dallas from losing, but he’s holding his own in a Draft class full of promising points, including the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball, the Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and, yes, Ntilikina in New York.

Coach Rick Carlisle and crew took Smith to play him; he’s started every game he’s played so far, getting thrown into the deep end. “I don’t want him to have failure, but it’s inevitable,” Carlisle said last week. “It’s inevitable for every great player. You’re going to have some challenges out there. It’s really important to be, I think, authentic in understanding the challenge on the one hand, and on the other, we’ve got to have solutions to how he handles situations.”

There have been the predictable ups and downs: 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against John Wall in an unlikely road win; 3 of 11 shooting in 29 minutes in a 30-point loss to the Warriors. But after years of searching for a long-term solution at the point, the Mavericks are certain they have their man -- and Smith is ready to go through the morass of losing to get Dallas back where it had been for most of the last 15 seasons -- a 50-win contender. Whatever Smith becomes in the NBA, though, he will not do it in New York.

Me: What poster was above your bed when you were a kid?

Dennis Smith, Jr.: I had a Chris Paul poster hanging up in my room. I just like how he played. He did everything. He did a little bit of everything. This is when he was on the Hornets. I think I was in fifth or sixth grade. He did everything when he was on the Hornets. They had a battle with the Spurs in the playoffs, and watching that, I wanted to be like that. I wanted to be at that level when I got older. I was a superfan.

Me: I know that you knew already that Summer League was not the same as the regular season. But did anything drive that home for you?

DSJ: You could say that. Even preseason was different. Summer League, it just seemed like it was way faster. Summer League seemed a lot faster than regular season games. It’s more grind it out. You’ve got to be locked in for longer periods. It’s a difference.

Me: How have you tried to separate the mental toll of the 82-game season from the physical?

DSJ: Physically, I’m doing a really good job right now. Our training staff, they make sure I stay on top of everything, whether I feel like it or not -- make sure that I do it. It’s greatly appreciated. Mentally, I think that just comes from having humbleness. I appreciate being able to play right now. I sat out a whole year already with my ACL. I’m thankful for this opportunity.

Me: It’s funny that you mentioned that, because a lot of the scouts I spoke with before the Draft said one of the things they were most impressed with about you was you came back and played Adidas Nations -- where you got injured -- the next year. And I wonder how important it was for you to get back in time to play Nations?

DSJ: I think that was one of the biggest things to help me conquer the injury mentally. For me, I was up early, moving, way before I was supposed to. I got in trouble for it a couple of times. I was moving around so much before I was supposed to my grandma hit me with a broom a couple of times when she caught me. For me to go back to Nations where I tore it at, that was a big mountain I had to climb mentally, and I think I conquered that.