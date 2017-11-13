Cleveland Cavaliers trying to deter their longstanding defensive funk

Against the Rockets, Green was suddenly unstoppable offensively -- posting, shooting, filling the lanes in transition -- en route to 20 second-quarter points. More important, though, was his ability to guard James Harden effectively on switches, staying in front of the MVP candidate time and time again, and making him shoot over length. Cleveland’s lineup of Green, James, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert and Dwyane Wade got the Cavs back in the game, and Cleveland’s team defense against Harden was as good as anyone could expect -- even though Harden finished with a triple-double, he only made 8 of 21 shots from the floor.

It was just one game -- one that Cleveland ultimately lost as the Rockets crushed them on the boards in the fourth quarter. At one point, Houston had a basketball power play -- five consecutive possessions produced by four straight offensive rebounds. But the Cavs did find something that worked defensively, if just for a while, against a quality opponent. Right now, with Thompson out, that will have to do.

“There were some great moments by our second-quarter lineup that kind of allowed us to stay home with their shooters,” James said, while cautioning that the film would reveal mistakes, too. “We kept bodies on bodies. We was able to rebound when they missed, and we was able to get out and not only run, but execute as well. I think we can take something from it, but I’m looking forward to watching the film as well.”

With the Boston Celtics chemically unable to lose at the moment, first place in the Eastern Conference could already be in danger of going bye-bye by the All-Star break. That didn’t matter last season, of course, when the Cavs again ran roughshod through the East and made a third straight Finals appearance. But this is a new Cavs team, which hasn’t been together for three seasons like that core group -- one that featured James, as ever, but also had Kyrie Irving available to destroy defenses that had to give him space to operate.

That may well happen again once Isaiah Thomas returns from his hip injury. But for now, with Thomas out and Derrick Rose again slowed by various injuries, Cleveland’s not all there yet.

The Cavs’ rotation has been chaotic for a month. Rose has an ankle injury, which has left Shumpert to play point guard with the starters. (The Cavs don’t believe that veteran Jose Calderon, signed in the summer, is an option to play big minutes against elite NBA point guards, per a team source.) Lue tried Wade with the starting lineup, but didn’t like the flow -- or J.R. Smith’s displeasure with losing his starting job -- and put Smith back in with the starters, with Wade coming off the bench. But bringing Wade off the bench as the backup point guard affected the flow of the reserve unit.

“It’s a different dynamic,” James said last week. “My first year in Miami, we had to figure that thing out, too. At one point, we were 9-8 (but ultimately made The Finals -- the first of seven straight Finals appearances and counting for James).

“You just figure it out. You watch film, you get better, you get on the floor, you compete. And you figure things out.”

But that Miami team’s core group was much younger. James was 25 on opening night in 2010. Wade was 28. Chris Bosh was 26. Mario Chalmers was 24. By contrast, at an average age of 29.2 years per player, this year’s Cavs’ team is the oldest team in the league.

James will be 33 in late December. Wade is 35. Smith is 32. Love and Rose are 29. Thomas is 28. Now, Crowder and Shumpert are just 27, and Thompson is just 26. But most of the new faces on this year’s Cavs are, well, old faces -- ones that aren’t in shape yet, to boot.

“We’re trying to figure it out,” said Crowder, one of many players trying to improve his cardiovascular condition -- but while also mourning the death of his mother, Helen Thompson, in September. James also is working on his wind; he missed most of training camp dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he turned his ankle in the first quarter again in Houston, though he returned to the game.

Almost everyone wanted a shorter preseason, but there were residual impacts -- which may have impacted a veteran team like Cleveland’s more acutely than others.

“This was new,” Wade said. “Normally, the first game of the year is around Halloween or somewhere. You’re seven games in by that time (this season). You could see, even though guys came to camp in good shape, it wasn’t game shape, and the games happened real fast. It took a while. It definitely impacted it a little bit.”

In Love’s case, the issue is more his frame. He remade his body when he came to Cleveland in 2014, knowing he’d play a lot of stretch four rather than banging in the post as he did as the star on the Minnesota Timberwolves. But, now, the Cavs need him to bang in the post and protect the rim. Those are not among Love’s more prodigious skills.

“In some cases, you kind of have conserve energy, just ‘cause you’re so much a part of the offense and defense, both sides of the ball,” Love said. “For me, it’s just trying to find ways to get my body prepared for that. The four on this team is more perimeter oriented, a spacer …

“More than anything, it’s probably listening to my body. The thing is, it’s early in the season, so I feel fresh. I don’t know how in the next four to six weeks, how it will be. (Washington’s Marcin) Gortat’s a load, playing everybody’s biggest guy, being in every pick and roll at the offensive and defensive end. We just have to see. I have to continue to get in better shape, lift … and making sure my mind is wrapped around playing center. Keeping that in my head that every night, I’m going to be playing five.”