Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert out 4-6 weeks with bone bruise in knee

Nov 12, 2017 4:10 PM ET

Rudy Gobert collides with Miami's Dion Waiters

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will be sidelined four to six weeks after suffering a bruise in his right knee Friday, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo's The Vertical.  

Gobert suffered the injury in Friday's loss to Miami after colliding with Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters going for a loose ball.

Gobert called it a "dirty play" after the game, according to the Deseret News.

