Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert out 4-6 weeks with bone bruise in knee

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will be sidelined four to six weeks after suffering a bruise in his right knee Friday, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo's The Vertical.

Sources: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert suffered the injury Friday against Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2017

Gobert suffered the injury in Friday's loss to Miami after colliding with Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters going for a loose ball.

Gobert called it a "dirty play" after the game, according to the Deseret News.