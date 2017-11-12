Report: Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell sidelined with knee injury

Russell is likely to miss several games with a left knee injury

From NBA Twitter reports

Nov 12, 2017 12:31 PM ET

1:35

D'Angelo Russell finishes with 26 points in 114-106 loss in Utah

The Nets' point guard injury woes continue, and this time it's to D'Angelo Russell, who is in the midst of a breakout season.

Russell was injured late in Saturday's 114-106 loss in Utah, and is likely to miss several games with what the Nets are calling a "left knee contusion", according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Russell is having a career season, averaging 20.7 points and 5.7 assists on 46.3 percent shooting while leading the Nets to a 5-8 start.

The Nets have already lost Jeremy Lin for the season (ruptured patellar tendon) and Spencer Dinwiddie is dealing with a hamstring injury.

