Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball becomes youngest to post triple-double

From NBA.com Staff

Nov 11, 2017 10:44 PM ET

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to post a triple-double in Saturday's 98-86 to the Bucks

Ball (20 years, 15 days old) finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to surpass LeBron James, the previous record holder, by five days. He also had three steals and three blocks. Per Basketball Reference, no player has reached those thresholds since at least 1983-84.

The youngest players to record triple-doubles in the NBA are: 

Ball (20 years, 15 days), 2017: 19 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists

James (20 years, 20 days), 2005: 27 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists

James (20 years, 23 days), 2005: 28 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists

Lamar Odom (20 years, 65 days), 1999: 10 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists

John Wall (20 years, 65 days), 2010: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists

Magic Johnson (20 years, 75 days): 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

 

 

 

 

