Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd confirms that Eric Bledsoe will start Friday against Spurs

Milwaukee Bucks new addition Eric Bledsoe participated in Friday morning shootaround. Shortly after, coach Jason Kidd confirmed that he would be in the starting lineup against the San Antonio Spurs (9 ET on ESPN).

The move likely pushes reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the bench.

Acquired by the Bucks on Tuesday, Bledsoe joined Milwaukee in San Antonio on Thursday but was unable to practice because his new team hadn't yet received confirmation that the trade was finalized by center Greg Monroe passing his physical.

2:29 Play Coach Jason Kidd confirms Eric Bledsoe will be in the starting lineup Friday.

Bledsoe, who hasn't played since the Suns' 130-88 loss to the Clippers on Oct. 21, may be in a minutes restriction Friday.