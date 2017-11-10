Carmelo Anthony passes Allen Iverson on all-time scoring list

Carmelo Anthony has passed Allen Iverson for 24th on the all-time scoring list. Anthony entered Thursday's game against the Nuggets just 12 points shy of moving up the leaderboard. Ironically enough, the milestone came in Denver where both Anthony and Iverson were teammates at one point.
Congrats to @carmeloanthony of the @okcthunder for moving up to 24th on the all-time scoring list! #ThisIsWhyWePlaypic.twitter.com/kITdbbIUaD— NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2017
.@carmeloanthony passes @alleniverson to move to 24th on the @NBA’s all-time scoring list. #StayMelopic.twitter.com/g8Ujph1hzY— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 10, 2017
