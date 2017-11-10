Carmelo Anthony passes Allen Iverson on all-time scoring list

Nov 10, 2017 12:44 AM ET

Allen Iverson (left) and Carmelo Anthony were Nuggets teammates from 2006-2008.

Carmelo Anthony has passed Allen Iverson for 24th on the all-time scoring list. Anthony entered Thursday's game against the Nuggets just 12 points shy of moving up the leaderboard. Ironically enough, the milestone came in Denver where both Anthony and Iverson were teammates at one point.

The full scoring list can be found here on the NBA stats page.

