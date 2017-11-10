Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving exits game with head injury, monitored for possible concussion

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was injured less than two minutes into Friday night's home game against Charlotte when an errant elbow from teammate Aron Baynes hit him in the head.

The blow forced Irving to the floor, where his head began bleeding almost immediately. It wasn't until the end of the first quarter that the team announced Irving would miss the rest of the game due to the injury, and in addition was being monitored for concussion symptoms.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Kyrie Irving is out for the remainder of tonight’s game against Charlotte due to a blow to the head and he is being monitored for possible concussion symptoms. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 11, 2017

The Celtics entered the contest riding a 10-game winning streak despite the loss of All-Star forward Gordon Hayward in the season opener. Irving is averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.