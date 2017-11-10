Around The League
Al Horford (concussion protocol) to be held out tonight vs. Charlotte Hornets

From NBA Twitter reports

Nov 10, 2017 1:55 PM ET

The Boston Celtics won't have their top big man back Friday night. Al Horford, who has been in the NBA's concussion protocol for a hit suffered on Oct. 6, will be held out of tonight's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass).

Horford sat out the Celtics' last game, a 107-96 home victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, as he was being monitored as a part of the concussion protocol. Boston has won 10 straight games since starting the season 0-2.

