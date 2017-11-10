Al Horford (concussion protocol) to be held out tonight vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Boston Celtics won't have their top big man back Friday night. Al Horford, who has been in the NBA's concussion protocol for a hit suffered on Oct. 6, will be held out of tonight's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass).

#NEBHInjuryReport: Brad Stevens says, "Al is doing way better ... but we're going to hold him out tonight." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2017

Horford sat out the Celtics' last game, a 107-96 home victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, as he was being monitored as a part of the concussion protocol. Boston has won 10 straight games since starting the season 0-2.