Report: NBA to hold 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says the NBA will hold the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because an official announcement has not been made. Yahoo! Sports first reported the news.

Commissioner Adam Silver, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and team officials are scheduled to make the announcement in Chicago on Friday afternoon.

It will be the first time All-Star festivities are held in the city since 1988, when Michael Jordan dazzled the hometown crowd. "His Airness" took off from the foul line to beat out Dominique Wilkins in an epic slam dunk contest and was MVP in the All-Star game, scoring 40 to lead the East to a 138-133 victory over the West at Chicago Stadium.