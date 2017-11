Bleacher Report's Howard Beck joins Greg Anthony and me to discuss the Bucks' trade for Eric Bledsoe, the hope in New York surrounding Kristaps Porzingis, the difficulties facing LeBron in Cleveland and more.

Then John Schuhmann stops by for some trivia about the Knicks' unicorn.

* * *

