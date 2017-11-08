Jabari Parker finds bright side as he recovers from latest ACL injury

For Parker, about the only things that have changed are fresh scars that run parallel to his earlier set and the venue where he tackles his daily slogs. The first time, after blowing out his left knee in Phoenix in December 2015, the Bucks made their practice home at a small college south of the city, close to Lake Michigan and equipped at a fairly basic level.

Now, as the 6-foot-8 forward from Duke and product of Chicago’s Simeon High grinds through the final months of that second ACL tear, he does so at a relative Taj Mahal of sweat and exertion. The Bucks’ new practice facility is state of the art, offering nearly every apparatus and all the technology an athlete could need to ideally stay healthy but yes, to recover and rehab as well.

But it’s like cooking a familiar meal in a new high-tech kitchen -- there are no shortcuts to the prep work, no hurrying through the baking time. ACLs need TLC, and a maddening level of monotony.

Summer Conversation: Jabari Parker pic.twitter.com/E1chCMEnTz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 30, 2017

“The only thing that’s changed is really the environment,” Parker said on Oct. 31. His teammates were in various stages of readying themselves to face the Thunder -- glancing at the video breakdowns on the dressing room’s big screen, taping and stretching and strapping while Parker tugged on the street sweats he’d wear home.

“Work is work. It’s the same equipment, actually,” Parker said. “It’s just better when you have a lot of bodies in the gym.”

Mostly Parker is around Suki Hobson, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, and other members of the team’s training and medical staffs. He brings a certain layman’s expertise, too; remember, he spent 10 of the 26 months between his two knee blowouts doing virtually the same daily regimen.

“I don’t find this very different,” Parker said. “Just things that I learned have been fundamental for me going forward. The only difference is that I know what I’m going through. From there, second time’s a charm.”

'Got to keep grinding'

Parker, 22, has been healthy on his March 15 birthday just once in three NBA seasons and already has lost more games to injury than LeBron James has in 15 seasons. He occasionally will drop an aphorism into a conversation like a verbal crunch on which to lean: “If it doesn’t kill me, it’s just going to make me stronger.” Or “Bad things happen for a good reason.”

But his true ability to cope comes from his devout Mormon faith, instilled by his mother Lola and exemplified by volunteer work Parker has done, the charities he supports and the social issues on which he’s spoken.

Only once since the second injury, he said, did he fall prey to the “Why me?” question. That came and went fast, in the moments after he made a move to the basket against Miami Feb. 8 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, felt the pop and the pain and knew what was wrong by the time he crumpled to the court.

0:58 Play Jabari Parker suffered his latest ACL tear on Feb. 8, 2017 vs. the Heat.

Otherwise, there’s a calm about Parker, laced with optimism and even the serenity of flipping the keys to, and stress of, this to something greater.

“I’m just a spiritual person, you know?” he said, loud locker-room music pulsing beneath his words. “I never forget what drives the vessel, what drives the ship. So if my spirit is good, anything is pretty much attainable. My dream is to come out of this, so I’m just directing it accordingly.”

By the morning of Feb. 9 -- if not sooner -- Parker said he had steeled himself to the long rehab road ahead.

“I flipped a switch and said, ‘Hey, you’ve just got to get up. And work,’ ” he said. “Mope? That’s not going to do nothing for you, that’s not going to do much for me. Just got to keep grinding. And never give up.”

At the time of the interview, Parker was said to be participating in about 70 percent of the Bucks’ practice activities. He still was about three weeks from being cleared for real contact and 5-on-5, full-court scrimmaging, pushing that stage closer to Thanksgiving. He refuses to put a date on his return, lest he skip or rush through some steps, so Milwaukee is sticking to a vague February-ish timeline. After which, as Parker sees it, there still will be time to for 2017-18 to be productive.

“This season is successful for me, personally, if I’m able to play again,” he said. “Get better. Being efficient. Playing in the playoffs -- I’ve never done that, so that would be good to experience. And just make it through, take it day by day and game by game and see where it goes.

“The basketball part comes naturally. There’s only so much you can see from looking out, ‘cuz I don’t have, like, videos and they don’t show me out there, right? It’s just believing. That’s the easy part. It’s just trying to re-establish myself with the team again.”

Familiar next step remains for Parker

Listening between the lines, there seems to be some strain or distance between Parker and the Bucks. Some of that’s natural, given the questions that will linger over his ability to return a second time.

Also, they couldn’t negotiate the multimillion-dollar contract extension for which he and others in his 2014 first-round draft class were eligible this autumn. Parker grows terse, too, when asked if his coaches have given him any added duties to draw him close, the way Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens has thrown video work at Gordon Hayward to keep him engaged through his ankle rehab.

“Next question,” Parker said.