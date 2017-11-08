Kevin Durant (thigh contusion) won't play tonight vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

From NBA Twitter reports

Nov 8, 2017 2:07 PM ET

* Tonight on ESPN:  Timberwolves vs. Warriors (10:30 ET)

The Golden State Warriors boast the Western Conference's second-longest active winning streak at four games. To get to a fifth straight win, they'll have to do so without star forward Kevin Durant.

Golden State announced via Twitter that Durant will not play against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight as he recovers from a left thigh contusion. The Wolves have the longest active winning streak in the West at five games and are averaging 114.4 points per game during their win streak.

Monte Poole of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that Durant is dealing with general soreness as well as the thigh injury itself.

 

