Karl-Anthony Towns pokes fun at Jimmy Butler falling into lake

NBA.com social media reports

Nov 8, 2017 8:59 PM ET

Jimmy Butler fell off a canoe and into a cold lake during an outdoor interview with ESPN's Sam Alipour, a funny moment to say the least.

Butler, who says he can't swim and is afraid of water, let out a huge scream in the process as the canoe began to flip to its side. It's worth mentioning the water was very shallow and swimming wouldn't be necessary.

Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns made fun of Butler on Instagram after the video surfaced.

Noooooo @jimmybutler you wasn’t readyyyy 😂😂😂

A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) on

Only indoor interviews may be on Butler's radar.

