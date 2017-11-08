Karl-Anthony Towns pokes fun at Jimmy Butler falling into lake

Jimmy Butler fell off a canoe and into a cold lake during an outdoor interview with ESPN's Sam Alipour, a funny moment to say the least.

Butler, who says he can't swim and is afraid of water, let out a huge scream in the process as the canoe began to flip to its side. It's worth mentioning the water was very shallow and swimming wouldn't be necessary.

I joined @Timberwolves@JimmyButler for a day at the lake. It didn't go as planned. New Hang Time for ESPN Mag & TV: https://t.co/7GUw4Q5lwbpic.twitter.com/3NXmPaKrrI — Sam Alipour (@samalipour) November 8, 2017

Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns made fun of Butler on Instagram after the video surfaced.

Noooooo @jimmybutler you wasn’t readyyyy 😂😂😂 A post shared by Karl-Anthony Towns (@karltowns) on Nov 8, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Only indoor interviews may be on Butler's radar.