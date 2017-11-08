Jayson Tatum (ankle) in precautionary walking boot, will have tests

Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum left Wednesday's game in the first half against the Lakers due to right ankle soreness. He did not return and left the arena in a walking boot to "be safe", the Celtics announced. Tests will come on Thursday.

Tatum had five points in nine minutes and would not return after halftime. Marcus Smart replaced him in the second half.

Selected No. 3 overall in the 2017 draft, the 19-year-old has impressed during the first few weeks of the season. He's averaging 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds per game and is shooting efficiently at 50 percent from the field (52.9 percent from long range).

On roughly 30 minutes per game, the former Duke star has played a key role in pushing the Celtics to the best record in the NBA. Boston went on to beat Los Angeles 107-96 for its 10th straight win.