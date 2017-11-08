Al Horford enters concussion protocol, to miss game vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Official release

Nov 8, 2017 1:06 PM ET

 

BOSTON --The Boston Celtics announced today that Al Horford will miss tonight’s game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Horford’s first symptoms linking him to a possible concussion occurred this morning (Nov. 8). Initially struck in the head on a foul called in the second quarter of Boston’s Nov. 6 contest at Atlanta, Horford did not experience any concussion-like symptoms during the game nor immediately following.

Horford will continue to be monitored as he progresses through concussion protocol.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.