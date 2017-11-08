Al Horford enters concussion protocol, to miss game vs. Los Angeles Lakers

BOSTON --The Boston Celtics announced today that Al Horford will miss tonight’s game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers after entering the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Horford’s first symptoms linking him to a possible concussion occurred this morning (Nov. 8). Initially struck in the head on a foul called in the second quarter of Boston’s Nov. 6 contest at Atlanta, Horford did not experience any concussion-like symptoms during the game nor immediately following.

Horford will continue to be monitored as he progresses through concussion protocol.