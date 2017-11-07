Around The League
Reports: Milwaukee Bucks agree to deal for Eric Bledsoe

Suns reportedly receive Greg Monroe, draft picks pick in deal

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Nov 7, 2017 12:24 PM ET

Eric Bledsoe appeared in three games for the Suns this season.

The Eric Bledsoe-Phoenix Suns saga may be over. The point guard, who has not played in a game for the Suns since Oct. 21, is reportedly on the move to the Eastern Conference.

In a trade first reported by ESPN.com's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks and Suns have agreed in principle to deal Bledsoe to Milwaukee. The trade, which was also reported by USA Today, will send Bucks center Greg Monroe and protected first-and second-round picks to Phoenix for Bledsoe.

The Bucks are playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland tonight, but according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, Bledsoe is not expected to play tonight against the Cavs. He will reportedly join the team in San Antonio tomorrow as Milwaukee faces the Spurs on Friday night (9 ET, ESPN). 

Monroe was at Bucks practice on Tuesday, reports Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but did not comment on the trade.

It has been nearly two weeks since the Phoenix Suns sent home guard Eric Bledsoe after he stated his desires to leave Phoenix on Twitter.  

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported days ago that Eric Bledsoe would return to Suns team facilities and work out with staff members this week.

The Bucks, Nuggets and Knicks all reportedly had interest in Bledsoe. The Pistons also reportedly had interest, but coach Stan Van Gundy refuted those reports on Friday

Bledsoe averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 66 games last season. The 27-year-old point guard played with the LA Clippers for three seasons before joining Phoenix in 2013. 

As for the Suns, this trade gives them more assets as they continue rebuilding their young team.

