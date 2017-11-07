Reports: Milwaukee Bucks agree to deal for Eric Bledsoe

* Tonight on NBA TV: Bucks vs. Cavaliers (7 ET)

The Eric Bledsoe-Phoenix Suns saga may be over. The point guard, who has not played in a game for the Suns since Oct. 21, is reportedly on the move to the Eastern Conference.

In a trade first reported by ESPN.com's Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks and Suns have agreed in principle to deal Bledsoe to Milwaukee. The trade, which was also reported by USA Today, will send Bucks center Greg Monroe and protected first-and second-round picks to Phoenix for Bledsoe.

Sources: Suns, Bucks have agreed in principle to trade Eric Bledsoe for Greg Monroe and protected 2018 first-round and second-round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Suns, Bucks finalizing a trade centered on Eric Bledsoe. Story: https://t.co/mvxSqTGbJR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

The Bucks are playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland tonight, but according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, Bledsoe is not expected to play tonight against the Cavs. He will reportedly join the team in San Antonio tomorrow as Milwaukee faces the Spurs on Friday night (9 ET, ESPN).

Eric Bledsoe is not expected to play w/ MIL tonight in CLE, multiple sources tell ESPN. Plan is to meet Bucks in San Antonio tomorrow. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 7, 2017

Monroe was at Bucks practice on Tuesday, reports Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but did not comment on the trade.

Greg Monroe on the sidelines & got handshakes from Greg Foster and Vin Baker. I asked to talk & he respectfully declined comment right now. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) November 7, 2017

It has been nearly two weeks since the Phoenix Suns sent home guard Eric Bledsoe after he stated his desires to leave Phoenix on Twitter.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported days ago that Eric Bledsoe would return to Suns team facilities and work out with staff members this week.

1:21 Play Take a look back at some of Eric Bledsoe's best moments in Phoenix.

The Bucks, Nuggets and Knicks all reportedly had interest in Bledsoe. The Pistons also reportedly had interest, but coach Stan Van Gundy refuted those reports on Friday.

Bledsoe averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 66 games last season. The 27-year-old point guard played with the LA Clippers for three seasons before joining Phoenix in 2013.

As for the Suns, this trade gives them more assets as they continue rebuilding their young team.

Phoenix will gain cap relief next summer along with a future asset in the Bucks first round pick in 2018. The... https://t.co/lrrzbENr3o — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 7, 2017