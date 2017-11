NEW YORK --Â Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard has been fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture toward a fan, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 1:15 remaining in the 2nd quarter of the Hornets’ 112-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Target Center.