Early season adversity is putting spotlight on Brad Stevens' magical touch

When Brad Stevens lost Gordon Hayward, he rounded up the remaining group and delivered a simple yet direct message designed to keep them moving, tough as it was to do.

“I don’t need you to do more,” Stevens said. “I need you to do better.”

It was well received by Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown, and also rookie Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, because the Celtics are surprisingly sitting at the summit in the Eastern Conference without their All-Star forward, who could miss most if not all of the season. But it also registered with Shawn Vanzant and Matt Howard, Shelvin Mack and Ronald Nored. Because, you see, Stevens actually lost Hayward twice, most recently to a gruesome ankle fracture.

The first time was when Hayward left Stevens and Butler for the NBA after his sophomore year.

Both times, the coach connected with a shortchanged lineup and forged a belief in his players that the goal and philosophy remained unchanged. The Butler Bulldogs regrouped without Hayward and returned to the NCAA championship game, a feat that, on the shock meter, supplanted the previous year when the mid-major Cinderella school nearly sucker-punched Duke at the buzzer. The Celtics, at least here in the early season, are on track to duplicate that.

It says plenty about Stevens and his unflappable nature and attention to detail. Perhaps he is the right coach, then, in this situation with the Celtics, given his experience with such things. Actually, you can go a step further: When Stevens took Butler to the title game the first time, he became a wanted man in college basketball; all the big schools with a coaching vacancy (and some without one) made their pitch. But when he returned to the title game without Hayward the next year, this time his wanted poster circulated around the NBA.

That repeat run effectively was the swinging mallet that shattered the notion in NBA circles that college coaches couldn’t make the jump, a belief that held a measure of legitimacy, given those who tried and failed badly. At least in this particular case, Celtics boss Danny Ainge followed his instincts and especially his eyes. How could a coach motivate a team, without its star, back to the title game the very next year?

What else was there to see?

Stevens is coaching the Celtics right now because of the way Stevens coached Butler in 2010-11. That was enough to dismiss major concerns about his age (he was 36 when hired by Boston two years later) and his unfamiliarity with the NBA culture and his nearly zero experience in coaching NBA-level players and their egos. That season without Hayward is arguably on the Mount Rushmore of college coaching performances.

That season, he had Mack, who became a career NBA backup point guard; Howard, a career overseas player; and a bunch of future 9-to-5ers. That’s it. That’s who lined up against mighty Connecticut while a disbelieving basketball nation looked on.

After losing Gordon Hayward to the NBA, Brad Stevens brought Butler back to the Final Four in 2011.

“It was a goal, to get back to the championship game, and everybody thought we were crazy to think like that because we lost Gordon,” said Shawn Vanzant, a senior guard on that team. “Well, we knew we could.”

Butler had seasoned returnees from the 2009-2010 team but no All-American candidates, nothing like that. If anything, it was a surprise the Bulldogs still had Stevens, who was understandably the hot coaching prospect in the country that summer. But by turning down all offers he showed a level of loyalty rarely seen among mid-major coaches who haven’t yet cashed a big paycheck.

That next season Butler hit a speedbump, though, bottoming out during a frigid winter stretch where they lost four out of five, including three in a row to the likes of Wright State and UW-Milwaukee. A conference loss at Youngstown on Feb. 3 put their chances of making the NCAA tournament in question and lowered their record to 14-9. How could they return as giant slayers when they were struggling in the Horizon League?

“When that happened, it wasn’t one of those rah-rah kind of things with him,” said Micah Shrewsberry, a former Butler assistant who’s now on Stevens’ staff with the Celtics. “That’s what Brad is really good at, staying level headed.

"The message was to move on to the next game, just refocus as a group. He said we’re playing too tense, not playing relaxed. We had pressure because of what happened to us the year before and he took that pressure off of us. We needed to live more day by day, minute by minute, possession by possession and he refocused us back to that. He told the players that it was all about each possession, that’s all you need to worry about.”

Well, Butler didn’t lose again until the title game to UConn two months later.