Reports: Philadelphia 76ers to rest Joel Embiid against Utah Jazz

When this season got started, talk of minutes restrictions regarding Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid became a sore spot for both parties. As time has passed, Embiid and the team have found a way to better communicate playing time issues and Embiid is off to a solid start to 2017-18. However, it appears the Sixers aren't about to be reckless with Embiid's workload and are giving him some rest.

According to multiple reports, Embiid will not play in tomorrow night's game against the Utah Jazz (9 ET, NBA League Pass) due to "load management."

Sixers star Joel Embiid will be out against the Jazz. https://t.co/GzkrUhmLj0 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 6, 2017

Joel Embiid will miss tomorrow night’s game due to “load management” by Sixers. Available for Thursday vs. Sacramento. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Joe Embiid out for tomorrow's game with Utah and will be available Thursday — Marc Narducci (@sjnard) November 6, 2017

That means Embiid will miss out on facing off against one of the best defensive centers in the NBA, the Jazz's Rudy Gobert. To date, Embiid is one of four players in the league averaging 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds a game (Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis are the others).